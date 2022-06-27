Riverside High School Honor Roll
UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022
Riverside High School has announced its second semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. Eligible students have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above and are listed first by grade, then alphabetically by last name.
Ninth grade
Tanner Anderson, Rider Arrand, Shaun Boswell, Kendra Brown, Zachary Clark, Kenneth Coulter, Quinn Eastman, Jacob Graham, Alyssa Hobbs, Kaylie Johnson, Haley Kasinger, Elaina Kendall, Elise Knapp-Mercado, Alexander Kuropatkin, Adam Lieske, Charlie Marquardt, Devyn Matthews, Mason Mccanna, Dakotah Mckenzie, Andrew Mille, Isaiah Mullen, Kayleigh Murphey, Preston Ostby, Alexander Reed, Zane Reninger, Rylee Saguid, Isabella Schaum, Lainey Schweiger, Alexia Mestad, Justin Steenhar, Ella Tobaben Benjamin Willis, Kaylee Winterroth
10th grade
Erin Abantao-Fernandez, Lilliahna Baker, Austin Bithell, Eleanor Brown, Allison Burton-Fetters, Zada Conroy, Tristan Davis, Katrina Castro, Cooper Eagle, Jacob Gaffaney, Ashlee Gentry, Landon Gordon, Coenn Holston, Christopher James, Creeann Jarman, Blake Koesel, Emilie Nelsen, Emma Oergel, Noah Pebley, Malia Reedy, Lexie Repp, Kylee Revel, Dalton-Michael Shepherd-Campbell, Jenna Stayley, Josie Swanberg, Katelyn Tackitt, Jedidiah Turner, Tia Vosahlo, Olivia Walcott
11th grade
Morgan Baker, Kali Brown, Parker Carroll, Nacole Damrill, Jacinda Distel, Sydney Forder, Austin Gallinger, Chance Glemaker, Noah Hefling, Tomiko Holquist, Gavin Jaeger, Madeline James, Jack Johnson, Aspen Knight, Robert Luiten, Sadie Meijer, Evan Miller, Morgen Pangerl, Brynnlie Sedera, Carter Thomas, Zoe Thomas, Andrew Trochta, Emily Zollars
12th Grade
Jack Bithell, Galexie Clelland, Savanna Day-Meneely, Sianna Day-Meneely, Peyton Distad, Jamar Distel, Oscar Eagle, Koda Erikson, Morgan Grimm, Samantha Grizzle, Evan Guggenbickler, Charles Guinn, Jacob Halfhide, Sophie Hare, Nathaniel Henrich, Ty Howard, Jordyn Jackson, Malachi Jarman, Kathryn Jones, Zachary Judkins-De Ruwe, Alianna Koesel, Tyce Lyons, Jessica Mascol, Hayley McDonald, Malanea McIlveen, Amy Newbury, Jordan Nortz, Logan Phillips, Desiree Potter, Dylan Potter, Connor Raymond, Samantha Riggles, Liberty Ross, Chance Schmidt, Teghen Scott, Anthony Todd, Arthur Turner, Grace Waddell, Madison Zickler, Jade Zion
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.