Spokane Valley Tech Honor Roll
UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022
Spokane Valley Tech has announced its second semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. Eligible students are listed first by grade and GPA, then alphabetically by last name.
Ninth grade
4.0: Jack Mannan, Afrika McClintock, Diana Morzhakova, Ella Parnell, Noelle Schultz, Rosalind Terhaar, Trynity VanGelder, Laurence Wear
3.5-3.99: Destiny Adams, Isaac Barker, Dustin Bucholtz, Lily Chrisman, Morgan Christian, Makayla Cloward, Carson Gardner, Samantha Johnson, Braden Meeks, Sarah Molloy, Elijah Papineau, Paul Profit, Brody Russell, Bryan Sandon, Sawyer Soule, Joshua Ventling, Olivia Vignere
10th grade
4.0: Kaelan Conroy, James McConnell, Lucy Moore, Ethan Swatzell, Mathew Wasson, Vincent Westerlund-Floyd
3.5-3.99: Kenneth Blycker, Morgan Cavanagh, Jacob Cloward, Sabrie Culver, Nicholas Danzer, Jakihas Davis, Peter Erickson, Aiden Hall, Austin (AJ) Hania, Quinn Henderson, Aidan Hoag, Walker Jones, Daniel Kuropatko, Chance Lalonde, Chloe Matteson, Jaxon McArthur, Logan McMaster, Christian Sander, Caine Sonko, Bradyn White-Hall, Ruven Zubenko
11th Grade
4.0: Tyler Agnew, Brenen Breckenridge, Cameron Carson, Lincoln Carter, Matthew Claypool, Keegan Phillips, Saxton Schultz, William Shoffner, Jason Todd, Sydney Windhorst
3.5-3.99: Mason Bray, Chloe Brooks, Max Dillon, Cooper Driskell, Peyton Fischer, Nessa Greenup, Phillip Major, Gunner Schmerer, Joshua Sellberg, Christian Smilden
12th Grade
4.0: Owen Andreasen, Emily Johnson, Anthony Marcel, Gavin McAllister, Aidan Scott, Aria Vogel
3.5-3.99: Gregory Allen, Nikko Brovick, Johnathan Cadwallader, Shelbi Fuller, Ashlynn Huttenmaier, Dominic Johnson, Luis Lipowicz
