Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer, Lake City’s Blake Buchanan attending NBPA Top 100 camp

A future Gonzaga basketball player and a prospective one are both in attendance at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 camp held this week in Orlando, Florida.

Bulldogs commit Dusty Stromer and Lake City High standout Blake Buchanan, a Gonzaga target, were both named to the 100-man roster featuring top high school players in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

The camp began on Monday and runs through Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Stromer, a four-star shooting guard who committed to Gonzaga on May 1, is entering his senior season at Notre Dame Prep in Sherman Oaks, California. The 6-foot-6 prospect, who’s considered the ninth-best recruit in California by 247Sports.com, chose the Bulldogs over UCLA, Arizona and Houston.

Buchanan recently named Gonzaga one of his two college finalists, along with Virginia, after a strong outing at the Section 7 high school showcase in Arizona.

Buchanan, the son of former Idaho volleyball coach Debbie Buchanan and ex-Idaho tight end Gayle Buchanan, also lists offers from Iowa, Washington State, Idaho, Pepperdine, Utah Valley and San Jose State.

Stromer and Buchanan had impressive showings at the recent Section 7 tournament.

Stromer’s Notre Dame team, which acquired two other top-50 national recruits this off-season in five-star Caleb Foster and four-star Mercy Miller, was unbeaten until the championship game where Stromer’s 17-point outing wasn’t enough to overcome Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman.

Buchanan hit the winning shot in a 74-73 win over Clovis West of Fresno, California, and led Lake City to a 4-0 record at the Phoenix-based tournament.

Other NBPA Top 100 camp attendees include Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, and 2023 prospect Xavier Booker, a forward from Indiana who’s reportedly drawn strong interest from Gonzaga.