UPDATED: Wed., June 29, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Football, CFL

4:30 a.m.: BC at Ottawa ESPN2

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland MLB

3 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or N.Y. Yankees at Houston MLB

7:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

8 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

