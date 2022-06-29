On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., June 29, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Football, CFL
4:30 a.m.: BC at Ottawa ESPN2
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland MLB
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or N.Y. Yankees at Houston MLB
7:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.