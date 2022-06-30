On the Air
Thu., June 30, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Cycling
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: Xfinity: Henry 180 USA
Baseball, MLB
9:07 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle FS1/Root
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Chi. Cubs or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
6:10 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
2 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs Miami NBA
4:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs Golden State ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ESPN
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
10 a.m.: Tour de France NBC
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Saskatchewan ESPN2
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula One: British Grand Prix ESPN
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Kwik Trip 250 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:40 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland MLB
1:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at San Francisco or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
2 p.m.: Miami vs Sacramento NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs Golden State ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
3 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles CBS Sports
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Football, USFL Championship
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Birmingham Fox 28
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Soccer, men
5 p.m.: CONCACAF U20 Championship Final FS1
Soccer, women, NWSL
5 p.m.: Orlando Pride vs Racing Louisville FC CBS Sports
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
