Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Amos W. Jackson and Kasey J. Temple, both of Spokane.

Maxx D. Sawicki, of Spokane and Grace L. Lettiere, of Cheney.

Jason A. Weiss and Kimberly S. Galbraith, both of Spokane.

Samuel K. Schaeffer and Nicole M. R. Milantoni, both of Spokane.

Coral F. B. Devereaux and Nicole D. Branstetter, both of Spokane.

Michael C. Fuller and Janet D. Napoles, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark J. Mikkelson, of Edmonds and Krista K. Phillips, of Spangle.

Andrew R. Stewart and Allison L. Moyer, both of Deer Park.

Patrick A. Goss and Debbie L. Gibson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Thomas P. Keefe v. Sukiela Wright, restitution of premises.

Vern Riehle v. Douglas Rupert, restitution of premises.

Patsy J. Eakright v. Ryan S. Anderson, seeking quiet title.

Jace Nelson v. WSH Sacred Heart Medical Center, medical malpractice.

Pence Properties LLC v. Michelle Ellis, restitution of premises.

Meeds Incorporated v. Jason Kline, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jennifer Mika, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Laura Raftis, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pham, Man V. and Loc, Ta T.

Serrano, Nathalia M. and Melquisdec A., II

Tykocki, Allison K. and Coy, Kolby S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Mindy J. Ohmann, 42; 11 months in jail with credit given for six days served and remaining time converted to 11 months of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

William H. Luster, 49; 50.75 months in prison, 50.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tyler J. Noble, 28; $1,000 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

James L. Hoisington, also known as David L. McLaughlin and James L. Buck, 58; $4,311.34 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft and attempted second-degree burglary.

Donald J. Lukenbill, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic burglary.

Jeremiah N. Barnett, 34; $200 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Clinton J. Bacon, 53; five days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license, theft and trip permit violation.

Jermaine J. Campbell, 24; 56 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Jeremy R. Castillo, 41; $500 fine, two days in jail, reckless driving.

Angelo E. Clark, 23; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Sean P. McKelvey, 38; $595 fine, 15 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael J. Sam, 24; 13 days in jail, driver duty damage only hit/run.