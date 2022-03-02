From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Melvin A. Gillespie and Becky L. Stradley, both of Spokane.

Billy R. Roberts and Marah N. Dumaw, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph R. Ebright and Cynthia L. Watson, both of Spokane.

Alexander M. House and Amanda L. Yates, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

TRA Industries Inc. v. Christopher Wendling, et al., money claimed owed.

Ferda LLC v. Lael M. Sheahan, complaint.

Ferda LLC v. Tamara Boettcher, complaint.

Ferda LLC v. Christina Duffeny, et al., complaint.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Keith Scribner, seeking quiet title.

Lisa Gagliardi v. Providence Health and Services Washington, complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Gabriel L. Silva, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Bolivar Real Estate LLC v. Rochelle Pratt, complaint for breach of contract, specific performance and promissory estoppel.

Ernso Jean-Francois and Yolette Jean-Francois v. Chase Bunker, complaint for personal injuries.

IDS Property Causality Insurance v. Andrew T. Kauffman, complaint for personal injury and property damage.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Schuchart, Marisa R. and Kemmer, Brian J.

Borowczyk, Alise D. and Jason T.

Price, Paula A. and Ruhs, Timothy R.

Perry, Elizabeth L. and Zimmerman, Kelly L.

Vernon-Stariwat, Kerian A. and Stariwat, Jason D.

Grellman, Tania and Emerson

Blair, Natasha M. and Bryan A.

Joy, Steve P. and Mari

Lopez, Ulises O. and Krystal R.

Tedesco, Caitlin E. and Michael T.

Broyles, Deborah D. and Bruce L.

Henry, Richard S. and Cheryl A.

Tyler, Tonisha L. and Carlo D.

Beltran, Kari R. and Daniel J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Susan D. Grenfell, 36; 104 days in jail with credit given for 104 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Justin D. Rounds, 29; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Daniel R. Gamble, 31; 70 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jesse L. Arthur, 31; two days in jail, no contact order violation.

Jeremy Chavez, 35; 80 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.

Dominick X. Delgado, 20; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Xavier E. Mitchell, 22; one day in jail, malicious mischief, obstructing an officer and displaying a weapon.

Karol A. Moss, 30; one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Mackenzie E. Arndt, 22; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sandra J. Beamis, 44; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Steve R. Brazington, 58; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Calvin Edwards, 54; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shane T. Cork, 38; 30 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Tobiah Covey, 24; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dakota M. Crumpler, 22; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joshua R. Guffey, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.