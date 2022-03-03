State B boys roundup: Kalama advances to semifinals

Roundup of Thursday’s quarterfinals from the boys State B tournaments at Spokane Arena.

2B

(1) Kalama 61, (10) Columbia (Burbank) 57: Jackson Esary scored 23 points and the Chinooks (21-1) eked out a victory over the Coyotes (22-2).

Quincy Scott led Columbia with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Kalama advances to a semifinal against Brewster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Columbia plays in a loser-out game at 12:15 p.m. against Toutle Lake.

(4) Brewster 67, (11) Toutle Lake 65: Adaih Najera hit a jumper with 5 seconds left to lift the Bears (20-5) over the Ducks (17-9).

Najera finished with 18 points and six assists.

Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson scored 35 points.

Brewster advances to a semifinal game against Kalama on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

The Ducks play a consolation game against Columbia (Burbank) at 12:15 p.m.

(5) Morton-White Pass 64, (3) Colfax 60: Gary Dotson scored 18 points and the Timberwolves (18-7) toppled the Bulldogs (18-6).

Leytan Collette, Josh Salguero and Hunter Hazen each added 12 points for Morton-White Pass.

John Lustig led Colfax with 40 points and 10 rebounds.

(2) Liberty 69, (9) Lake Roosevelt 54: The Lancers trailed at halftime but outscored the Raiders 43-24 in the second half to rally for the win.

Liberty (20-2) plays Morton-White Pass in Friday’s semifinals at 9 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt (16-7) plays Colfax in a loser-out at 3:45 p.m.

1B

(2) Cusick, 74, (8) DeSales 65: Bode Seymour and Colton Seymour scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, and the Panthers (21-1) beat the Irish (20-6).

Joe Baffney led DeSales with 27 points.

Cusick advances to the semifinals to play Sunnyside Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

DeSales plays Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian at 10:30 a.m.

(3) Northwest Yeshiva 50, (4) Willapa Valley 40: Yoel Kintzer totaled 24 points, six rebounds and four assists and the Lions (17-3) held off the Vikings (19-4).

Tyler Adkins led Willapa Valley with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Neither team could find its stroke from behind the arc, shooting a combined 5 for 42.

Northwest Yeshiva advances to play Almira-Coulee/Hartline in the semifinals on Friday at 2 p.m.

The Vikings play in a loser-out consolation on Friday against Lummi Nation at 9 a.m.

(5) Sunnyside Christian 39, (6) Moses Lake Christian/Covenant 36: Cole Wagenaar scored 15 points with eight rebounds and the Knights (19-5) beat the Lions (17-7).

Pierre Boorman led Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian with 14 points.

Sunnyside Christian advanced to a semifinal against Cusick on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Lions fell into a consolation game versus DeSales at 10:30 a.m. Friday.