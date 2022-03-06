The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: CAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Towson CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Horizon Tournament: Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. ………ESPNU

4 p.m.: Sun Belt Championship: Georgia St. vs. Louisiana ESPN2

4 p.m.: SoCon Championship: Chattanooga vs. Furman ESPN

5:30 p.m.: CAA Tournament: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..CBS Sports

6 p.m.: WCC Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Horizon Tournament: N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne.. ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s ESPN2

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Sun Belt Championship: UT Arlington vs. Troy ESPNU

Noon: WCC Tournament: Portland vs. BYU Root

2:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Root

5 p.m.: Big East Championship: Connecticut vs. Villanova FS1

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root

6 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBA

Paralympics

9 a.m.: Para Cross-Country Skiing (Women’s 15km, Men’s 20km); Snowboard Cross (Finals); Sled Hockey (Taped) USA

Soccer, women

Noon: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.