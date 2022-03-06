On the Air
Sun., March 6, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: CAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Towson CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Horizon Tournament: Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. ………ESPNU
4 p.m.: Sun Belt Championship: Georgia St. vs. Louisiana ESPN2
4 p.m.: SoCon Championship: Chattanooga vs. Furman ESPN
5:30 p.m.: CAA Tournament: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..CBS Sports
6 p.m.: WCC Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Horizon Tournament: N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne.. ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s ESPN2
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Sun Belt Championship: UT Arlington vs. Troy ESPNU
Noon: WCC Tournament: Portland vs. BYU Root
2:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Root
5 p.m.: Big East Championship: Connecticut vs. Villanova FS1
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root
6 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBA
Paralympics
9 a.m.: Para Cross-Country Skiing (Women’s 15km, Men’s 20km); Snowboard Cross (Finals); Sled Hockey (Taped) USA
Soccer, women
Noon: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM
All events subject to change
