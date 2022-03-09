Gardening:

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

So here we are half way between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Winter is getting old, especially in my north-facing yard that is covered with snow that isn’t pretty anymore. Thank goodness it’s time to get started with early indoor vegetable seeding.

Here are the steps to follow for starting seeds inside. This is the fourth article in my series to help beginning gardeners.

First, read the directions on the back of the seed packet for detailed information on how to grow a particular type of vegetable. The information is there for a reason.

Second, set up a spreadsheet to track what you are planting and the dates when things really germinated, got transplanted and when you set them in the garden. Seed packet information reflects ideal growing conditions that happen in your basement or spare bedroom. The sheet will also take the guess work out of your plan for next year. I find that I need an extra month for my tomatoes to get to size than what is stated on the seed packet.

Peppers and eggplant are the first vegetables to start indoors around now. Depending on the variety, they can take up to three weeks to germinate and another three to really get growing. Tomatoes and onions should be started around March 1.

Gather your containers. If they are salvaged from prior years, wash them well in a 10% bleach solution to kill any disease or pathogens. Moisten your potting soil to the consistency of a wrung-out sponge. Dry potting mixes can soak up a tremendous amount of water so you might have to add water repeatedly before you start planting.

Scoop soil into your containers and tamp it down gently to remove the air. Leave a half-inch lip on the containers to catch water. Plant two seeds per pot to ensure that something will germinate. Germination rates on seeds can be quite variable. Gently push each seed into the soil the distance recommended on the seed packet and cover with soil. Label the pot with the variety of seed immediately. They are easy to mix up.

Set the pots in a nondraining tray like a holeless plant flat or a rimmed baking sheet to catch drainage from the pots. Cover the tray of pots with plastic wrap to keep moisture in the soil until the seeds germinate. After germination, suspend the plastic on some small stakes to keep it up off the plants. Add water to the tray but don’t let pots stand in water more than an hour.

Set your light within 2 inches of the top of the containers as the seedlings will need lots of bright light to get started. Check moisture levels every few days and add water to the tray so you don’t wash the seeds out of the pot, but don’t leave the pots in standing water after an hour.

Tip of the week: The WSU Spokane County Master Gardener Foundation’s Cabin Fever Symposium on March 12 is virtual again this year. Registration is open at www.mgfsc.org/events