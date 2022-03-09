Live Updates: Eli Francovich chronicles the refugee crisis along the Polish-Ukrainian border
UPDATED: Wed., March 9, 2022
Spokesman-Review reporter Eli Francovich left Spokane on Tuesday, March 8 to follow a local doctor who is providing medical supplies and helping with the refugees flowing across the Polish-Ukrainian border as millions of people flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.
Dr. Kyle Varner, a physician and hospitalist at Holy Family Hospital, left for Kraków, Poland, on Sunday.
Varner will be gone for about a month to deliver donated medical supplies at the Poland-Ukraine border, help organize clinics and potentially set up a field hospital for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
Eli’s updates and stories from Poland will be shared here as they come in.
March 8
March 9
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.