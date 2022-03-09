The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Live Updates: Eli Francovich chronicles the refugee crisis along the Polish-Ukrainian border

UPDATED: Wed., March 9, 2022

Refugees wait for a bus after crossing from Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Daniel Cole)
Spokesman-Review reporter Eli Francovich left Spokane on Tuesday, March 8 to follow a local doctor who is providing medical supplies and helping with the refugees flowing across the Polish-Ukrainian border as millions of people flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.

Dr. Kyle Varner, a physician and hospitalist at Holy Family Hospital, left for Kraków, Poland, on Sunday.

Varner will be gone for about a month to deliver donated medical supplies at the Poland-Ukraine border, help organize clinics and potentially set up a field hospital for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

 

Eli’s updates and stories from Poland will be shared here as they come in.

March 8

March 9 

