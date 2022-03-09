Live Updates: Eli Francovich chronicles the refugee crisis along the Polish-Ukrainian border

Spokesman-Review reporter Eli Francovich left Spokane on Tuesday, March 8 to follow a local doctor who is providing medical supplies and helping with the refugees flowing across the Polish-Ukrainian border as millions of people flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.

Dr. Kyle Varner, a physician and hospitalist at Holy Family Hospital, left for Kraków, Poland, on Sunday.

Varner will be gone for about a month to deliver donated medical supplies at the Poland-Ukraine border, help organize clinics and potentially set up a field hospital for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: Local doctor will ‘go over there with my own two hands and make sure fewer people die’ One of Spokane’s own is heading to Ukraine’s border to help treat the casualties as Russia wages war on the nation and its civilians suffer injuries and death. | Read more »

Eli’s updates and stories from Poland will be shared here as they come in.

March 8

Today I’m flying to Poland for the @SpokesmanReview. Following a Spokane doctor who is helping refugees along the Ukraine border alongside @MedGlobalOrg. If anyone has other story ideas let me know. https://t.co/ROgxEyD9Jr — Eli Francovich (@elijah_nicholas) March 8, 2022

Godspeed to Gonzaga grad Eli Francovich (‘15) as he reports from the Poland-Ukraine border alongside a Spokane @providence_phc physician. https://t.co/XZnyObsmi9 — Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) March 9, 2022

March 9

Just landed in Krakow. On flight from Munich to Krakow met a handful of ex-military guys headed to Ukraine + met an aid worker from Arizona. She brought five brake drums from US so her org could repair one of their trucks. She told me United checked bags for free. pic.twitter.com/utmyxOmEbJ — Eli Francovich (@elijah_nicholas) March 9, 2022