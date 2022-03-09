From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James R. Carey and Kimberly L. Barton, both of Spokane Valley.

Connor M. Donovan and Grace E. Bews, both of Cheney.

Eric M. Dowdy and Amanda R. Stuber, both of Spokane Valley.

Kal L. Pulver and Nicole J. McKenzie, both of Spokane Valley.

Caleb J. Rotinksi and Denae Pennington, both of Spokane.

Christopher C. Haskell and Veronica J. Coburn, both of Spokane.

Ramsey N. R. Azar and Morgan M. Kapeluch, both of Spokane.

Junior Brian, of Spokane Valley, and Eotutu Binejal, of Renton, Wash.

Dana J. Koefod and Dayle L. Hollis, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. Lee and Francesca Amalberti, both of Spokane.

Jesse D. Scholle, of Port Hueneme, California, and Nichole M. Thomas, of Spokane.

Joseph Palozzolo and Jacqueline G. Martinez, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Aaron Biel v. Chris A. Willard, Costco Wholesale Corp., et al., complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Moki K. Garcia-Mancao, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

City of Spokane Valley v. Alyona Adjiasmanov, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Umpqua Bank v. Tawnya Pitman, et al., foreclosure.

Tracy C. Giese v. Kody Cornett, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fleischmann, Kent and Leslie

Osborne, Daniel J. and Emily J.

Lor, Nicole B. and Kao K.

Blood, Eboni T. and Sosha A.

Owens, Cherise L. and Nathan D.

Quine, Alexander M. and Sarah A.

Garver, Taldja and Andrew F.

Teater, Jenifer L. and Russell T.

Kibbee, Toni M. and Johnson, Steven

Propeck, Jessica R. and Brandon M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Marcos A. Gutierrez, 36; 78 months in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree rape.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Shawn A. Barton, also known as Shawn A. Stucker, 50; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Tony Hazel

Travis J. Ritzenthaler, 38; $2,446 in restitution, 63 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tracy R. Johnson, 48; 27.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kyle A. Bosse, 31; $250 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Audra D. Fleming, 52; 47 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael J. Iszler, 53; $342 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy F. Johnson, 47; two days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Alex Kaprian, 28; 10 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Mary K. Jones, 66; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daeshawn L. Patterson, 26; 70 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Stanley Ralpho, 48; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Anthony Ramiez, 18; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Jonathon J. Seamon, 33; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, malicious mischief.

Pavel V. Sikorenko, 44; five days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Elizabeth N. Special, 28; 13 days in jail, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Ryan A. Steele, 42; 45 days in jail, vehicle trespassing.

Philip J. Sule, 39; 120 days in jail converted to 120 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Rashad Toussiant, 35; two days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Joshua I. Armstrong, 45; 54 days in jail, 12 months of probation, no contact order violation.

Angela Dayrider, 36; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Donna Wilson

Richard L. Hood, 38; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, no contact order violation.

Carl L. Nisbet, 33; 353 days in jail, no contact order violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jonathon Stapleton, 25; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.