This Bachelor marries acting and comedy

Prior to becoming the most watched person followed on Vine in 2015 and co-starring in the film “The Babysitter,” Andrew Bachelor was a stand-up comic.

“That’s how it all started for me,” Bachelor said while calling from his Los Angeles home. “The plan was to do stand-up and then hopefully someone will give you a sitcom.”

The sitcom never worked out for Bachelor, but the Toronto native, who grew up in South Florida, has earned plenty of screen time. Bachelor has appeared in “Wild ‘N Out,” “Black Jesus” and “The Mindy Project.”

“I grew up wanting to be on television,” Bachelor said. ” I grew up with shows like ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Martin’ and ‘Home Improvement.’ ”

Bachelor, 33, became an adult during an era when sitcoms are dying .

“There aren’t a lot of sitcoms, but I love the single camera dramedies like ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ” Bachelor said. “There are some cool shows out there.

“I’m looking forward to more acting, but what I’m focusing on right now is stand-up. I want to inspire and motivate people and have them forget about their problems and get down and dirty and get ready to laugh. We need to laugh right now.”

When Bachelor performs Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club, expect observational humor and anecdotes.

“I have a lot of personal stories that I’m going to tell,” Bachelor said. “I’m going to talk about life in Hollywood. It’s very loud and aggressive here. It’s the only place where the homeless are entitled. You go to help them out, and they tell you, ‘I can’t eat that. I can only eat gluten-free.’ ”

Bachelor never dreamed he would blow up on Vine.

“That was totally unexpected,” he said. “I was just having fun, and it went from me being seen by 3,000 people to a couple of million in about a month. That was crazy. It’s been a dream come true to build on that and act in a movie like ‘The Babysitter.’ ”

“Fear,” which will hit screens in April, is the next film to feature Bachelor.

“It’s a horror film that’s really cool,” he said. “I’m looking forward to its release and to see what comes up next for me.”

There was a rumor that Bachelor is related to iconic boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. “It’s not true,” Bachelor said. “About seven years ago, I did a Vine skit in which I said, ‘My cousin will beat your butt, and my cousin is Floyd Mayweather.’ That’s not true, but that was fun to do. I was just joking. That’s what I do.”