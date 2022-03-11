Friday’s TV Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022
Basketball
College men’s tournaments
6 p.m.: AAC: UCF vs. Memphis (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Big East: UConn vs. Villanova (FS1)
6 p.m.: Pac-12: Colorado vs. Arizona (Pac-12)
6:30 p.m.: Mountain West: Wyoming vs. Boise St. (CBSSN)
6:30 p.m.: ACC: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina (ESPN)
6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Big West: CS Fullerton vs. Hawaii (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA vs. USC (FS1)
9 p.m.: Mountain West: Colorado State vs. San Diego State (CBSSN)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Lakers (NBATV)
Golf
10:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand (Golf)
Paralympics
8 p.m.: Para snowboarding (banked slalom) (USA)
8:30 p.m.: Para cross-country skiing (men’s 10km & women’s 7.5km sitting) (USA)
9:30 p.m.: Para snowboarding (men’s & women’s banked slalom finals) (USA)
10:30 p.m.: Men’s Para cross-country skiing (12.5km vision impaired & standing) (USA)
11:30 p.m.: Women’s Para cross-country skiing (10km vision impaired & standing) (USA)
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
