The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Friday’s TV Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

Basketball

College men’s tournaments

6 p.m.: AAC: UCF vs. Memphis (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Big East: UConn vs. Villanova (FS1)

6 p.m.: Pac-12: Colorado vs. Arizona (Pac-12)

6:30 p.m.: Mountain West: Wyoming vs. Boise St. (CBSSN)

6:30 p.m.: ACC: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina (ESPN)

6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m.: Big West: CS Fullerton vs. Hawaii (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA vs. USC (FS1)

9 p.m.: Mountain West: Colorado State vs. San Diego State (CBSSN)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Lakers (NBATV)

Golf

10:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand (Golf)

Paralympics

8 p.m.: Para snowboarding (banked slalom) (USA)

8:30 p.m.: Para cross-country skiing (men’s 10km & women’s 7.5km sitting) (USA)

9:30 p.m.: Para snowboarding (men’s & women’s banked slalom finals) (USA)

10:30 p.m.: Men’s Para cross-country skiing (12.5km vision impaired & standing) (USA)

11:30 p.m.: Women’s Para cross-country skiing (10km vision impaired & standing) (USA)

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.