Sheriff’s office identifies deputy involved in Liberty Lake shooting

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the deputy who shot a man Monday in Liberty Lake.

Sgt. Justin Palmer shot Steven A. Haley, 56, after Haley allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and then engaged authorities, according to the sheriff’s office. Haley, who was identified in court documents, was in critical condition Thursday afternoon but was expected to survive, Sgt. Greg Riddell of the Washington State Patrol said Thursday.

Palmer grew up in North Idaho but began his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2010. He joined the SCSO as a lateral deputy in 2014.

He is assigned to the Spokane Valley Patrol Division and is a team supervisor of the sheriff’s office SWAT team. Palmer received a Certificate of Appreciation Award in 2016 and a Unit Merit Award as a SWAT team member in 2021.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team continues to investigate the incident. The sheriff’s office and Spokane Valley Police Department will not be involved in the investigation, per state law. Washington State Patrol is the managing agency for the incident.

Liberty Lake police were called to 927 N. Malvern Circle at about 10 p.m. after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, whom she hadn’t seen or talked to in years, showed up at her house. The man took the homeowner and her teenage son hostage, the sheriff’s office said.

Court documents said Haley fired at least two shots to gain entry to a bedroom of the home.

The woman was able to escape, and eventually Haley left the house, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities ordered Haley to drop his weapon, but he started moving directly toward officers, documents said. Palmer then fired one round from a patrol rifle, striking Haley.