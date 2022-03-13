The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sun., March 13, 2022

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, Africa league

10:30 a.m.: REG (Rwanda) vs. US Monastir (Tunisia), Diamniadio, Senegal NBATV

Bowling

5 p.m.: PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Denver at Philadelphia ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Utah ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Arizona at Ottawa NHL

Soccer, men’s

1 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

