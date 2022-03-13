On the Air
UPDATED: Sun., March 13, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, Africa league
10:30 a.m.: REG (Rwanda) vs. US Monastir (Tunisia), Diamniadio, Senegal NBATV
Bowling
5 p.m.: PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Denver at Philadelphia ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Utah ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Arizona at Ottawa NHL
Soccer, men’s
1 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
