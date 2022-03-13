Gonzaga men earn top overall seed, face Georgia State; GU women No. 9 seed vs. Nebraska; WSU women No. 8 seed vs. Kansas State

From staff reports

Gonzaga men

Gonzaga earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play in the West Region in Portland against No. 16 seed Georgia State on Thursday.

The Zags (26-3) defeated Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference Tournament to lock up an automatic bid. The Panthers (18-10) won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the third seed with a win over Louisiana Lafayette.

Gonzaga faces a potential second round meeting with Boise State, who earned the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 seed Memphis on Thursday. The Broncos are led by former Zag assistant coach Leon Rice and feature Mt. Spokane graduate Tyson Degenhart, who was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

The Road is SET!



These 68 teams will compete through #MarchMadness to join us in NOLA for the #MFinalFour.



👉 https://t.co/srN5bPs2FR pic.twitter.com/P4A1Q69qRk — NCAA Men’s Final Four (@MFinalFour) March 13, 2022

Winning number: Four reasons why top-ranked Gonzaga could be celebrating in New Orleans come April 4 The Zags have some potential concerns, but name a team that doesn’t have a perceptible flaw or two. The NCAA Tournament feels more unpredictable than last year when Baylor and Gonzaga separated themselves at the top. Here’s the top four reasons Gonzaga could be cutting down the nets in New Orleans next month. | Read more »

Selection Sunday will reveal Gonzaga’s first-round foe and tournament path as likely top overall seed There doesn’t seem to be much mystery regarding the Zags on Selection Sunday. Farnham closed his remarks by flatly saying Gonzaga is the top overall seed, and there’s virtual consensus on that from in most mock brackets. The Zags are expected to be the No. 1 seed in the West Region and open the NCAA Tournament in Portland. Gonzaga would need two wins to advance to the regional semifinals at Chase Center in San Francisco. | Read more »

Dave Boling: The psychology of March madness suggests Gonzaga will survive and advance by focusing on itself Gonzaga professor Nichole Barta, Ed.D, who teaches a class in exercise and sports psychology, helps decode the mysteries of competitive motivation from the minds of the underdogs and the favorites. With her help, I’ve arrived at three suggestions for the Zags. | Read more »

Gonzaga women

The Gonzaga women are going dancing for a fifth straight season, selected as No. 9 seed in the Wichita Region, set to play No. 8 Nebraska in the first round.

The Bulldogs (26-6) will play in against the Cornhuskers (24-8) in Louisville, Kentucky, after winning the West Coast Conference Tournament title.

A win would likely pit the Zags against No. 1 seed Louisville in the second round. Nebraska lost to Iowa in the Big 10 Tournament semifinals.

For Gonzaga and Washington State women, possible NCAA destinations are just a guessing game The possibilities are all over the map for fans who are considering following the Gonzaga or Washington State women to the NCAA Tournament. | Read more »

Dancing again: Coach Lisa Fortier managed to guide Gonzaga back to the NCAA Tournament despite distractions, and a retooled roster On closer examination, Lisa Fortier and her staff just turned in one of the best efforts in their eight years at Gonzaga. | Read more »

Washington State women

The Cougar women earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 9 seed Kansas State in the first round in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WSU (19-10) lost to Utah in the Pac-12 quarterfinals after placing third in the conference standings. It’s the second straight NCAA Tournament for the Cougs, who will likely face No. 1 seed North Carolina State in the second round if they are able to advance.

The Wildcats (19-12) lost their first Big 12 Tournament game to Texas and have lost six of their last eight going into the NCAA Tournament.