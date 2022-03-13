Gonzaga men earn top overall seed, face Georgia State; GU women No. 9 seed vs. Nebraska; WSU women No. 8 seed vs. Kansas State
Gonzaga men
Gonzaga earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play in the West Region in Portland against No. 16 seed Georgia State on Thursday.
The Zags (26-3) defeated Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference Tournament to lock up an automatic bid. The Panthers (18-10) won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the third seed with a win over Louisiana Lafayette.
Gonzaga faces a potential second round meeting with Boise State, who earned the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 seed Memphis on Thursday. The Broncos are led by former Zag assistant coach Leon Rice and feature Mt. Spokane graduate Tyson Degenhart, who was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year.
Gonzaga women
The Gonzaga women are going dancing for a fifth straight season, selected as No. 9 seed in the Wichita Region, set to play No. 8 Nebraska in the first round.
The Bulldogs (26-6) will play in against the Cornhuskers (24-8) in Louisville, Kentucky, after winning the West Coast Conference Tournament title.
A win would likely pit the Zags against No. 1 seed Louisville in the second round. Nebraska lost to Iowa in the Big 10 Tournament semifinals.
Washington State women
The Cougar women earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 9 seed Kansas State in the first round in Raleigh, North Carolina.
WSU (19-10) lost to Utah in the Pac-12 quarterfinals after placing third in the conference standings. It’s the second straight NCAA Tournament for the Cougs, who will likely face No. 1 seed North Carolina State in the second round if they are able to advance.
The Wildcats (19-12) lost their first Big 12 Tournament game to Texas and have lost six of their last eight going into the NCAA Tournament.
