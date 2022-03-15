Idaho’s unemployment rate drops to 3% in January
Tue., March 15, 2022
Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3% in January, compared with 3.1% a month prior, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho added 4,000 jobs in January, bringing the total number of positions in the state to 810,600, the department reported Monday.
Industry sectors with the greatest month-over-month gains included state government, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and utilities, and health care and social services.
Private educational services, arts, entertainment and recreation and retail trade were industries that reported job declines in January.
Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls experienced the fastest month-over-month nonfarm jobs gains, with each increasing 1.2%, according to the department.
