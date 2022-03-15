Kelly Jenkins-Pultz: Equal pay is achievable

Kelly Jenkins-Pultz

By Kelly Jenkins-Pultz

Equal Pay Day is the date on the calendar each year through which a woman who works full time, all year-round must work in order to get paid the same amount a man did the previous year. For 2022, Equal Pay Day is today, March 15, 74 days after New Year’s Eve.

Looking through the lens of Equal Pay Day helps drive home the fundamental unfairness of the persistent gender and racial wage gap in our country. The gaps are sadly even higher for Black women (64%) and Hispanic Women (57%) compared to white non-Hispanic men.

To understand how the gender wage gap expresses in our current economy, the Department of Labor released a new report today: “Bearing the Cost: How Overrepresentation in Undervalued Jobs Disadvantaged Women During the Pandemic.” The report examines the experiences of working women during the pandemic. Some lost jobs, others left work to care for children or family, and still others did essential work putting their health and safety at-risk. For the first time in a modern recession women saw worse employment impacts than men. Women lost 11.9 million jobs compared to 10.1 million for men between February and April 2020.

The report unpacks a concept known as “occupational segregation,” or the division of men and women into different types of jobs. For example, 93% of child care workers are women, but women are only 2% of electricians.

The impact of occupational segregation is that the types of jobs where women are concentrated are valued less and pay lower wages.

In Washington, women make 79 cents for every dollar a man makes. The gap for women of color is much wider, with Black women being paid only 62 cents on the dollar, and Hispanic women an average of 48 cents compared to men.

The good news is there are ways we can chip away at these disparities. For example, if you’re a woman in a union, you made up men’s 2021 earnings by Valentine’s Day, aka. Union Women’s Equal Pay Day. That’s why Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh has made supporting worker organizing and collective bargaining a key feature of the department’s Good Jobs Initiative, an effort to harness unprecedented worker power to make inroads toward fairer and more sustainable working conditions for all.

Solutions to close the gender wage gap must involve disruption of occupational segregation and the gendered division of women into the lowest paying job categories. The Women’s Bureau leads efforts in the region to work with state and local organizations who are providing pre-apprenticeship training, orientation services to help women learn about apprenticeship, and programming to address the need for supportive services key to success.

In Washington, ANEW is a former Women’s Bureau Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grantee that has become nationally known for their Rise Up program, which offers respectful workplace training to help build supportive working climates where women and men can thrive in the trades.

We can also take other actions, including the following:

• Supporting women as they enter male-dominated fields.

• Fighting to raise wages and ensure job quality in women-dominated jobs.

• Making high-quality, affordable and accessible childcare.

• Increasing funding for home- and community-based care.

• Supporting paid family and medical leave.

• Strengthening overtime protections.

• Demanding predictable scheduling.

• Ensuring racial and gender equity in all jobs, especially those newly created climate and infrastructure job on projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill.

We can recognize that the status quo – 74 extra days of work before we are compensated equally with men – are not conditions we have to accept, that we must not resign ourselves to unfairness simply because it’s so typical. Instead, we can imagine a post-pandemic recovery truly equitable, and where Equal Pay Day is Dec. 31.

Kelly Jenkins-Pultz is Region 9 administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau in San Francisco. She’s also acting administrator for Region 10, which includes Washington state.