The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 51° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Features

Life Line Screening taking registrations for April 2

UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022

Life Line Screening is offering screenings in Spokane on April 2.
Life Line Screening is offering screenings in Spokane on April 2.
By Treva Lind treval@spokesman.com(509) 459-5439

Spokane-area residents can learn about risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other conditions at a Life Line Screening event.

On April 2, the company is scheduled to offer comprehensive health screenings at Orchard Christian Fellowship Church, 312 E. Third Ave. Pre-registration is required by calling (877) 237-1354 or visiting the website at lifelinescreening.com.

A screening package starts at $159, but consultants can help create a package based on age and risk factors.

A few screening options include the following:

• Level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function

Life Line Screening, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in health screenings across the U.S. that are designed for prevention and to identify health risks.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.