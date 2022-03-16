Life Line Screening taking registrations for April 2
UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022
Spokane-area residents can learn about risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other conditions at a Life Line Screening event.
On April 2, the company is scheduled to offer comprehensive health screenings at Orchard Christian Fellowship Church, 312 E. Third Ave. Pre-registration is required by calling (877) 237-1354 or visiting the website at lifelinescreening.com.
A screening package starts at $159, but consultants can help create a package based on age and risk factors.
A few screening options include the following:
• Level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function
Life Line Screening, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in health screenings across the U.S. that are designed for prevention and to identify health risks.
