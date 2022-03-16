On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s NCAA Tournament
9: 15 a.m.: Michigan vs. Colorado St. CBS
9:40 a.m.: S. Dakota St. vs. Providence TRU
10:45 a.m.: Memphis vs. Boise St. TNT
11 a.m.: Norfolk St. vs. Baylor TBS
11:45 a.m.: Longwood vs. Tennessee CBS
12:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Iowa TRU
1:15 p.m.: Georgia St. vs. Gonzaga TNT
1:30 p.m.: Marquette vs. North Carolina TBS
3:50 p.m.: New Mexico St. vs. UConn TNT
4:10 p.m.: St. Peter’s vs. Kentucky CBS
4:20 p.m.: Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s TBS
4:27 p.m.: Creighton vs. San Diego St. TRU
6:20 p.m.: Vermont vs. Arkansas TNT
6:40 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Murray St. CBS
6:50 p.m.: Akron vs. UCLA TBS
6:57 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Kansas TRU
Basketball, college women’s NCAA First Four
4 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s vs. Longwood ESPN2
6 p.m.: Florida St. vs. Missouri St. ESPN2
Wrestling, college
9 a.m.: NCAA Championships, first round ESPNU
4 p.m.: NCAA Championships, second round ESPN
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
3:30 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Detroit at Orlando NBATV
Soccer, men’s
5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at León FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Basketball, college men
9:15 a.m.: Michigan vs. Colorado St. 700-AM
12:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Iowa 700-AM
1:15 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Georgia St. 1510-AM
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Fresno St. 920-AM
6:50 p.m.: Akron vs. UCLA 700-AM
All events subject to change
