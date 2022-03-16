The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s NCAA Tournament

9: 15 a.m.: Michigan vs. Colorado St. CBS

9:40 a.m.: S. Dakota St. vs. Providence TRU

10:45 a.m.: Memphis vs. Boise St. TNT

11 a.m.: Norfolk St. vs. Baylor TBS

11:45 a.m.: Longwood vs. Tennessee CBS

12:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Iowa TRU

1:15 p.m.: Georgia St. vs. Gonzaga TNT

1:30 p.m.: Marquette vs. North Carolina TBS

3:50 p.m.: New Mexico St. vs. UConn TNT

4:10 p.m.: St. Peter’s vs. Kentucky CBS

4:20 p.m.: Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s TBS

4:27 p.m.: Creighton vs. San Diego St. TRU

6:20 p.m.: Vermont vs. Arkansas TNT

6:40 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Murray St. CBS

6:50 p.m.: Akron vs. UCLA TBS

6:57 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Kansas TRU

Basketball, college women’s NCAA First Four

4 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s vs. Longwood ESPN2

6 p.m.: Florida St. vs. Missouri St. ESPN2

Wrestling, college

9 a.m.: NCAA Championships, first round ESPNU

4 p.m.: NCAA Championships, second round ESPN

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

3:30 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Detroit at Orlando NBATV

Soccer, men’s

5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at León FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Basketball, college men

9:15 a.m.: Michigan vs. Colorado St. 700-AM

12:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Iowa 700-AM

1:15 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Georgia St. 1510-AM

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Fresno St. 920-AM

6:50 p.m.: Akron vs. UCLA 700-AM

All events subject to change

