Washington State to meet SMU in Dallas in second-round NIT matchup

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State will travel to Southern Methodist University this weekend for a second-round NIT game, according to multiple reports from Dallas-area media outlets.

Tipoff is set for noon Sunday at Moody Coliseum on SMU’s campus. A broadcast station has yet to be determined.

The Mustangs (24-8), a No. 1 seed in the tournament, held off Nicholls State 68-58 on Wednesday evening in Dallas to advance. The fourth-seeded Cougars (20-14), playing in their first national postseason tourney in a decade, cruised to a 63-50 win over Santa Clara on Tuesday night in Pullman.

SMU, participating in the NIT for the second consecutive year, finished second in the regular season in the American Athletic Conference and lost to NCAA Tournament qualifier Memphis in the semifinal round of the conference tournament.

The Mustangs have found success through a smaller, quicker lineup. They are led by AAC Player of the Year, guard Kendric Davis, a 6-foot senior who averages 19.4 points per game, 33rd nationally, on 43.6% shooting. Twin brothers Marcus (6-foot-5) and Michael Weathers (6-3) have been reliable inside the arc. They combined for 32 points and 23 rebounds against Nicholls.

SMU is 45th nationally in the NCAA’s NET rankings and WSU is 61st. Based on statistician Ken Pomeroy’s metrics, the Mustangs are a balanced team that isn’t carried by either offense or defense.

WSU and SMU have one common opponent this season. Oregon handled the Mustangs 86-63 on Nov. 12 in Eugene. The Cougars split with Oregon.