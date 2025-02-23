Former WSU, Idaho standout Isaac Jones making most of two-way deal with Sacramento

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

DALLAS – The way Isaac Jones sees it, he’s getting to experience twice the fun of professional basketball.

For Jones, the former Washington State big man on an NBA two-way contract, the combination of logging serious minutes with the G League’s Stockton Kings while gaining valuable practice time with the Sacramento Kings has helped speed the usual adjustment that comes with making the jump from the collegiate ranks.

“It (being a two-way player) is a blessing,” Jones, 24, said last month prior to Sacramento’s game in Dallas. “It’s wild, going back and forth between the G League and the NBA, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m just blessed to be here. It (the G League) is really competitive. Every dude’s trying for fight for their life and get out of there. It’s a lot of fun basketball.”

Two-way players divide their time between the NBA and the G League. In 24 games with Sacramento, he is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds. With Stockton, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, he’s averaging 21.3 points, 9.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

After transferring from Idaho after the 2022-23 season, Jones spent last year at WSU, averaging 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while earning All-Pac-12 Conference honors. Jones helped lead the Cougars back to the NCAA Tournament and the team finished with a 25-10 record.

“Luckily, coming from Idaho, I didn’t have to move far (for my next stop),” Jones said.

Despite going undrafted, he’s now part of a growing list of former WSU players in the NBA, a group featuring Klay Thompson in Dallas, Jaylen Wells in Memphis and Mouhamed Gueye in Atlanta.

“It’s awesome (to be part of that group),” Jones said. “I’m happy for Jaylen, glad he went in the draft. He’s where he’s supposed to be and he’s a great player. Klay, he’s a legend. Mouhamed Gueye is also out there.

“Cougs (are) on top right now,” he said. “It (my time at WSU) was great. It was cool to rep my home state. The fans were just amazing. I think about it all the time. It was a great time.”

And despite some nerves early on, he’s having a great time at the next level. He made his Sacramento debut on Oct. 28, 2024 against Portland, and although he was scoreless in just under 3 minutes of playing time, it was a moment he’ll never forget.

“Yeah, I definitely had butterflies,” Jones said. “I was shaking, I was scared, but definitely a dream come true.”

Sacramento’s interim coach Doug Christie, a Seattle native who played 15 seasons in the NBA, likes what he’s seen from Jones.

“Love him, a big fan,” Christie said. “He’s a really good kid, works extremely hard, stretches the floor vertically. He rebounds. I’d like him to rebound more, but he rebounds (pretty well). Yeah, his upside is tremendous.”

One key to any rookie adjusting to the NBA is absorbing every bit of advice possible from veteran teammates, Jones said, and he’s got a great mentor in former Gonzaga Bulldog Domantas Sabonis.

“Jae (Crowder), Malik (Monk), a lot of people, Domas (Sabonis), pretty much everyone (has helped me adjust),” Jones said. “Everybody has been great to me about taking me under their wing. Definitely consistency (was the biggest lesson I’ve learned from the vets) because when I was in the rotation a little bit, I had some good games, some mediocre games. That’s how it is, but those guys are good because they’re consistent.”

And as he continues to find consistency with his own game while bouncing between Sacramento and Stockton, Jones can’t help but reflect on the long road – one that started as a kid in Spanaway, Washington, then to Wenatchee, Moscow, Idaho, and eventually Pullman for college – it has taken to get here.

“Yeah, I look back (at the long road I’ve taken to get here) and think it’s a blessing. But I’m supposed to be here,” Jones said. “My route was different than everybody’s but somehow, I ended up here.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.