After early report, WSU wing Ri Vavers says he hasn’t decided to enter the transfer portal

PULLMAN – Washington State wing Ri Vavers might enter the transfer portal when it opens, but at the moment, he is undecided .

That’s the word from Vavers, who took to social media on Monday afternoon to refute an ESPN report that he had decided to enter the transfer portal when it opens on April 7. Instead, Vavers said, he’s still deciding on his next move.

“I HAVE NOT ENTERED THE PORTAL! The information that has been put out is false!” Vavers wrote on X.

“I have not yet decided my future basketball plans!” Vavers added on Instagram.

I HAVE NOT ENTERED THE PORTAL! The information that has been put out is false! — (Ri)hards Vavers (@vavvers) March 16, 2026

A 6-foot-7 junior, Vavers just wrapped up his best season of college ball, averaging 11.5 points and four rebounds per game on 41% shooting from beyond the arc in his second year at WSU, whose season ended in the second round of the WCC Tournament .

Vavers sunk 46% of his triples in conference play, ranking second in the WCC in overall 3-point percentage.

After battling injuries for much of 2024-25, Vavers was healthy for all but two games this season, and showed what kind of player he can be . Vavers improved his ability to shoot off the dribble, and get into the paint , which opened another dimension of the Cougs’ offense benefiting in big ways from his marksmanship from deep.

Whether Vavers enters the portal, or not, he checks many of the boxes that coaches from other teams will be looking for: Good size, reliable 3-point shooter, improved defender and more. With that kind of versatility, Vavers figures to earn all kinds of offers via the portal, and it’s possible he already has.

Vavers met with WSU coaches to discuss his future last week, according to a source familiar with the situation, and he’s taking this week to mull his options. WSU coaches expect to hear Vavers’ decision at some point next week, per a source.

The decision looms large for the Cougars, who could lose some of their top players to the portal. Star guard Ace Glass and forward ND Okafor are candidates to fetch big paydays via the portal, and it could be another offseason of roster reconstruction at WSU, which has lost its entire starting lineup each of the last two seasons. The reasons have varied – two years ago, former coach Kyle Smith’s departure shook up personnel, and last spring, a few of the team’s top players hit the portal – but the reality has been the same for the Cougars.

The portal isn’t yet open, but with many teams’ seasons over, players across the country are making plans for their future.