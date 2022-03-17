Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren earn All-District IX honors

Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Arizona were well represented on the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District IX team.

Gonzaga junior Drew Timme, senior Andrew Nembhard and freshman Chet Holmgren were honored on the 10-player team. Timme was voted District IX player of the year. Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, the former Gonzaga assistant, was named coach of the year.

The Wildcats’ Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin, and Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr., UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, USC’s Isaiah Mobley and Oregon’s Will Richardson also made the the District IX team, which encompasses California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Arizona and Alaska.

Gonzaga and Arizona were the only schools to have three players represented on the 11 All-District teams nationwide.

Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award last season and is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award this season. He enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Nembhard, a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, averages 11.7 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 steals. He leads the WCC in assists (5.7) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.24). He ranks 13th and seventh nationally in those categories.

Holmgren, a finalist for the Malone Award, has swatted 104 shots, second in school history. The 7-footer averages 14.2 points and 9.6 rebounds. He connected on 61% from the field and 41.2% on 3-pointers.