UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
211 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice FS1
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice FS1
Baseball, college
6:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12/Washington
Baseball, high school
4 p.m.: Sunnyside at Prosser SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Portland at Brooklyn Root
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix NBA
Basketball, NCAA Tournament men
9:15 a.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio St. CBS
9:40 a.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Auburn truTV
10:45 a.m.: Montana State vs. Texas Tech TNT
11 a.m.: Yale vs. Purdue TBS
11:45 a.m.: Delaware vs. Villanova CBS
12:10 p.m.: Miami vs. USC truTV
1:15 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Alabama TNT
1:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Texas TBS
3:50 p.m.: Chattanooga vs. Illinois TNT
4:10 p.m.: CS Fullerton vs. Duke CBS
4:20 p.m.: Iowa State vs. LSU TBS
4:27 p.m.: Wright State vs. Arizona truTV
6:20 p.m.: UAB vs. Houston TNT
6:40 p.m.: Davidson vs. Michigan State CBS
6:50 p.m.: Colgate vs. Wisconsin TBS
6:57 p.m.: TCU vs. Seton Hall truTV
Basketball, NCAA Tournament women
8:30 a.m.: South Florida vs. Miami ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: South Dakota vs. Ole Miss ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: Creighton vs. Colorado ESPNNEWS
11 a.m.: Howard vs. South Carolina ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Nebraska ESPNNEWS
1 p.m.: Hawaii vs. Baylor ESPN2
1 p.m.: Illinois State vs. Iowa ESPN
2 p.m.: Delaware vs. Maryland ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Utah ESPNNEWS
3 p.m.: Albany vs. Louisville ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Kansas ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Dayton vs. Georgia ESPNNEWS
5 p.m.: Fairfield vs. Texas ESPN2
7 p.m.: Montana State vs. Stanford ESPN2
7 p.m.: UT-Arlington vs. Iowa St. ESPNU
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Carolina NHL
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Leeds United at Wolverhampton USA
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana FS1
Softball, college
3 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12
Wrestling, NCAA Tournament
7 a.m.: Day 2 ESPNU
4 p.m.: Day 2 ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, college men
5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM
Basketball, NCAA Tournament men
9:15 a.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State 700-AM
12:10 p.m.: Miami vs. USC 700-AM
3:50 p.m.: Chattanooga vs. Illinois 700-AM
6:40 p.m.: Davidson vs. Michigan State 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Fr8 208 FS1
11:30 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nalley Cars 250 FS1
Baseball, college
5:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington
Baseball, MLB preseason
1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte NBA
Basketball, NCAA Tournament men
9:10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Baylor…………………………………………………CBS
11:40 a.m.: Creighton vs. Kansas………………………………………………………..CBS
2:15 p.m. Michigan vs. Tennessee CBS
3:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Providence…………………………………………………TNT
4:10 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA………………………………………………………..TBS
4:45 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Murray State………………………………………..CBS
5:40 p.m.: New Mexico State vs. Arkansas…………………………………….TNT
6:40 p.m.: Memphis vs. Gonzaga……………………………………………………..TBS
Basketball, NCAA Tournament women
8:30 a.m.: Kansas State vs. Washington State ESPN2
10 a.m.: Mercer vs. UConn ABC
10 a.m.: Villanova vs. BYU ESPNNEWS
10:30 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Indiana ESPN2
11 a.m.: Longwood vs. NC State ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Ohio State ESPNU
Noon: Buffalo vs. Tennessee ABC
12:30 p.m.: American University vs. Michigan ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Florida vs. UCF ESPNNEWS
1 p.m.: Princeton vs. Kentucky ESPN
2 p.m.: Jackson State vs. LSU ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Belmont vs. Oregon ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: SFA vs. North Carolina ESPNNEWS
4:30 p.m.: UMass vs. Notre Dame ESPN2
7 p.m.: UNLV vs. Arizona ESPN2
7 p.m.: IUPUI vs. Oklahoma ESPNU
Boxing
6 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Chicago at Minnesota NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ABC
7 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Rugby, men, Six Nations
9 a.m.: Ireland vs. Scotland NBC
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA
Wrestling, NCAA Tournament
7 a.m.: Day 3 ESPNU
3 p.m.: Day 3 ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
6:40 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Memphis 1510-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Fox 28
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Indiana Root
Basketball, NCAA Tournament men
TBD
Basketball, NCAA Tournament women
TBD
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia TNT
Lacrosse, college women
8 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland ESPNU
10 a.m.: North Carolina at Boston College ESPNU
Rugby, men, NLR
3 p.m.: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur USA
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin FC FS1
Softball, college
6 a.m.: Campbell at SC Upstate ESPNU
Noon: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12
2 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12/Washington
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
TBD
All events subject to change
