The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 51° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

211 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice FS1

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice FS1

Baseball, college

6:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12/Washington

Baseball, high school

4 p.m.: Sunnyside at Prosser SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Brooklyn Root

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix NBA

Basketball, NCAA Tournament men

9:15 a.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio St. CBS

9:40 a.m.: Jacksonville State vs. Auburn truTV

10:45 a.m.: Montana State vs. Texas Tech TNT

11 a.m.: Yale vs. Purdue TBS

11:45 a.m.: Delaware vs. Villanova CBS

12:10 p.m.: Miami vs. USC truTV

1:15 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Alabama TNT

1:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Texas TBS

3:50 p.m.: Chattanooga vs. Illinois TNT

4:10 p.m.: CS Fullerton vs. Duke CBS

4:20 p.m.: Iowa State vs. LSU TBS

4:27 p.m.: Wright State vs. Arizona truTV

6:20 p.m.: UAB vs. Houston TNT

6:40 p.m.: Davidson vs. Michigan State CBS

6:50 p.m.: Colgate vs. Wisconsin TBS

6:57 p.m.: TCU vs. Seton Hall truTV

Basketball, NCAA Tournament women

8:30 a.m.: South Florida vs. Miami ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: South Dakota vs. Ole Miss ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: Creighton vs. Colorado ESPNNEWS

11 a.m.: Howard vs. South Carolina ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Nebraska ESPNNEWS

1 p.m.: Hawaii vs. Baylor ESPN2

1 p.m.: Illinois State vs. Iowa ESPN

2 p.m.: Delaware vs. Maryland ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Utah ESPNNEWS

3 p.m.: Albany vs. Louisville ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Kansas ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Dayton vs. Georgia ESPNNEWS

5 p.m.: Fairfield vs. Texas ESPN2

7 p.m.: Montana State vs. Stanford ESPN2

7 p.m.: UT-Arlington vs. Iowa St. ESPNU

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Carolina NHL

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Leeds United at Wolverhampton USA

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana FS1

Softball, college

3 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12

Wrestling, NCAA Tournament

7 a.m.: Day 2 ESPNU

4 p.m.: Day 2 ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, college men

5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM

Basketball, NCAA Tournament men

9:15 a.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State 700-AM

12:10 p.m.: Miami vs. USC 700-AM

3:50 p.m.: Chattanooga vs. Illinois 700-AM

6:40 p.m.: Davidson vs. Michigan State 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Fr8 208 FS1

11:30 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nalley Cars 250 FS1

Baseball, college

5:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington

Baseball, MLB preseason

1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte NBA

Basketball, NCAA Tournament men

9:10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Baylor…………………………………………………CBS

11:40 a.m.: Creighton vs. Kansas………………………………………………………..CBS

2:15 p.m. Michigan vs. Tennessee CBS

3:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Providence…………………………………………………TNT

4:10 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA………………………………………………………..TBS

4:45 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Murray State………………………………………..CBS

5:40 p.m.: New Mexico State vs. Arkansas…………………………………….TNT

6:40 p.m.: Memphis vs. Gonzaga……………………………………………………..TBS

Basketball, NCAA Tournament women

8:30 a.m.: Kansas State vs. Washington State ESPN2

10 a.m.: Mercer vs. UConn ABC

10 a.m.: Villanova vs. BYU ESPNNEWS

10:30 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Indiana ESPN2

11 a.m.: Longwood vs. NC State ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Ohio State ESPNU

Noon: Buffalo vs. Tennessee ABC

12:30 p.m.: American University vs. Michigan ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Florida vs. UCF ESPNNEWS

1 p.m.: Princeton vs. Kentucky ESPN

2 p.m.: Jackson State vs. LSU ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Belmont vs. Oregon ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: SFA vs. North Carolina ESPNNEWS

4:30 p.m.: UMass vs. Notre Dame ESPN2

7 p.m.: UNLV vs. Arizona ESPN2

7 p.m.: IUPUI vs. Oklahoma ESPNU

Boxing

6 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Chicago at Minnesota NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ABC

7 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Rugby, men, Six Nations

9 a.m.: Ireland vs. Scotland NBC

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA

Wrestling, NCAA Tournament

7 a.m.: Day 3 ESPNU

3 p.m.: Day 3 ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

6:40 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Memphis 1510-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Fox 28

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Indiana Root

Basketball, NCAA Tournament men

TBD

Basketball, NCAA Tournament women

TBD

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia TNT

Lacrosse, college women

8 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland ESPNU

10 a.m.: North Carolina at Boston College ESPNU

Rugby, men, NLR

3 p.m.: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur USA

12:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin FC FS1

Softball, college

6 a.m.: Campbell at SC Upstate ESPNU

Noon: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12

2 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12/Washington

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

TBD

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories