Gonzaga-Memphis difference makers: Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard combine for 48 points to lift Bulldogs over Memphis

Drew Timme

There’s something about second halves at the Moda Center that have brought out the best in Gonzaga’s junior forward. Timme followed a 22-point second half in Thursday’s opener against Georgia State with 21 points after halftime against Memphis to finish with a game-high 25. The junior forward finished 10 of 16 from the field and was 9 of 13 in the second half, making one 3-pointer and finishing 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Timme also had double-digit rebounds (14) for the second straight game.

Andrew Nembhard

The Bulldogs’ top facilitator on Thursday had to accept a different role against Memphis, scoring 13 first-half points as Gonzaga struggled to get offense from anywhere else. Nembhard knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half and made 2 of 3 from the-free throw line while his GU teammates went just 2 of 6. It was more of the same from the Ontario native in the second half. Nembhard added 12 second-half points and made the free throws that sealed the victory with 4 seconds remaining. He finished with 25 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line and had five assists.

Turning point





It may be repetitive, but another second-half Gonzaga scoring flurry did the trick. Similar to the one on Thursday, this one was inspired by a sensational stretch from Timme, who delivered the first five Gonzaga baskets in the second half to close a 10-point Memphis lead to three (45-42) in just under 5 minutes. Timme scored three of the next five points for Gonzaga then made layups to help the Bulldogs take their first lead of the game at 58-57. He extended the lead to 63-59 with 8:57 to play.