Francisco R. Velázquez: Life after the mask mandate

By Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP

In the past few weeks, we have seen significant changes in the COVID-19 guidance from local, state and federal agencies. Perhaps the most significant is the recent change in Washington’s masking requirements. Without the mandate in place, we are left to determine our own risk as a county, as a workplace, as a family and as an individual. What choices can we make to continue to slow transmission of COVID-19 and keep ourselves and those we care about safe?

Let’s recap some of the changes:

• As of Feb. 18, wearing masks at large outdoor public events was no longer required. This had been in effect since late last summer and applied to events with over 500 participants.

• On Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention realigned its mask guidance with some recommendations based on community transmission levels. This effectively removed the recommendation for masking requirements in most indoor public spaces including schools around the country.

• In Washington, the need to verify vaccination status or have a negative test for large events was no longer required as of March 1. This had applied to ticketed or pre-registered events with more than 10,000 people outdoors, and with more than 1,000 people indoors.

• Last but not least, on March 11, at 11:59 p.m., the requirement for facial coverings in most public indoor places in Washington ended. This applied to schools, child care facilities, libraries, restaurants and bars, houses of worship, retail establishments and indoor athletic facilities. Masking is still required in all health care facilities, long term care settings and correctional facilities.

At this point in time, federal requirements remain for public transportation, such as airplanes, trains, rideshares, buses, etc.

The removal of mask requirements has been met with different reactions and emotions by many. We’ve seen everything from anger to elation, trepidation, and confusion. All of these can be expected and need to be respected. We have all been through perhaps one of the most difficult periods of our lives. As we move forward through this next phase of the pandemic, let’s remember a few key points. First of all, every single one of us has gone through it; the impact to some has been much greater, and we need to be sensitive to the pain and loss that many experienced. Second, many are still suffering regardless of mask requirements. And third, vaccines, additional doses, boosters, masks and other precautionary measures effectively decreased the disease burden in the community.

If we think specifically about masking, which is a medical practice that has been around for more than 100 years in this country, the science is clear. Masking does help prevent disease. We also know that not all masks are the same. Professional grade masks and respirators are more effective than surgical masks, and surgical masks are more effective than typical cloth masks. Regardless, a mask is an effective physical barrier but only if it fits well and you wear it.

Which brings me to the point of this article: What to do after now? First and foremost, let’s remember that some environments will still have a masking requirement. In addition, private establishments have the prerogative of requiring masks if they deem it necessary to protect staff or patrons. Let’s respect the rules of the house we are in. Let’s respect the choice that some will make to continue wearing a mask in public spaces.

A general recommendation is to take your health and that of those around you into consideration when deciding on whether to wear a mask or not. Think about the people, the place and the activity to help guide your decision. Do you or someone around you suffer from a health condition that increases the risk for severe disease? Are you visiting a location where many people are closer together and perhaps at higher risk, such as some congregate settings? Are you feeling sick, even if you test negative? Remember, the masks work well for other respiratory conditions like the flu or head colds. If you isolated or quarantined because of a potential exposure, masks are still part of the current guidance. These are all instances when donning your mask is still a good idea.

The bottom line is some percentage of the population may still be wearing masks for the foreseeable future. Whether it’s by need or preference, we may not know at the time. Let’s be kind to each other, and if someone chooses to or needs to, let’s support them. The virus is still here, and for some it may cause significant harm. Let’s do what we can to help and protect each other.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP, is health officer of Spokane Regional Health District.