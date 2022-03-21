The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sofia Morales powers Central Valley softball over Gonzaga Prep

UPDATED: Mon., March 21, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Softball

Central Valley 11, Gonzaga Prep 5: Sofia Morales hit a home run with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (1-2, 1-0) beat the Bullpups (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. G-Prep’s Bailey Benson had 13 strikeouts in a complete game.

Ridgeline 14, North Central 9: Emma Myers doubled, tripled and drove in four and the Falcons (1-0) outlasted the Wolfpack (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Isabella Bay hit a grand slam for NC and finished with five RBIs and Maddy Nelson added a solo homer.

Boys soccer

University 7, Rogers 0: The visiting Titans (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Ridgeline 6, East Valley 1: The visiting Falcons (4-0) beat the Knights (0-4) in a nonleague game. 

Deer Park 4, Newport 2: Emerson McCullough scored twice and the visiting Stags (2-1, 2-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast A League game. Abel Lira added a goal and an assist for Deer Park.

Riverside 9, Colville 1: Oscar Eagle scored twice and the visiting Rams (2-2, 2-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A League game. Zach Stapleton made five saves for Riverside.

Golf

Shriver Cup: Pullman’s Lauren Greeny shot a 76 for a one-stroke victory in the girls Shriver Cup at Manito CC. Lewis and Clark’s Amanda Nguyen was second with a 77 and Brooke Bloom led Mead to the team title with an 82.

Baseball

Freeman 12-5, Connell 2-6: The Scotties (1-1) split a nonleague doubleheader with the Eagles (1-3).

