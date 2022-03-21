Prep roundup: Sofia Morales powers Central Valley softball over Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Softball

Central Valley 11, Gonzaga Prep 5: Sofia Morales hit a home run with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (1-2, 1-0) beat the Bullpups (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. G-Prep’s Bailey Benson had 13 strikeouts in a complete game.

Ridgeline 14, North Central 9: Emma Myers doubled, tripled and drove in four and the Falcons (1-0) outlasted the Wolfpack (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Isabella Bay hit a grand slam for NC and finished with five RBIs and Maddy Nelson added a solo homer.

Boys soccer

University 7, Rogers 0: The visiting Titans (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Ridgeline 6, East Valley 1: The visiting Falcons (4-0) beat the Knights (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Deer Park 4, Newport 2: Emerson McCullough scored twice and the visiting Stags (2-1, 2-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast A League game. Abel Lira added a goal and an assist for Deer Park.

Riverside 9, Colville 1: Oscar Eagle scored twice and the visiting Rams (2-2, 2-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A League game. Zach Stapleton made five saves for Riverside.

Golf

Shriver Cup: Pullman’s Lauren Greeny shot a 76 for a one-stroke victory in the girls Shriver Cup at Manito CC. Lewis and Clark’s Amanda Nguyen was second with a 77 and Brooke Bloom led Mead to the team title with an 82.

Baseball

Freeman 12-5, Connell 2-6: The Scotties (1-1) split a nonleague doubleheader with the Eagles (1-3).