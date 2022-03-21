Red Hot Mamas win St. Patrick’s Day parade award in Ireland, then half of them quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

The Red Hot Mamas of Coeur d’Alene gave an award-winning performance for the March 17 St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Limerick, Ireland, but some members had to stay in the country longer than expected.

The comedy-musical troupe participated among 52 groups and received “Best Creative Performance” in one of four award categories.

Before returning home, however, about half of the group of 15 had to quarantine in Ireland this past week after positive COVID-19 tests, said Pam Ames, the trip leader, in an email. The entire group was scheduled to return March 19, and six participants who tested negative did fly home.

“A twist of events has left half of us having to stay in Ireland longer due to positive COVID testing,” Ames’ email said.

“Two of us are being released tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22) from the isolation hotel in Dublin, and then need to stay three more nights to make the 10 days, since symptoms developed, to be able to return home. The three others are two days behind us.”

Ames said three members from a Texas satellite Mamas group who joined them were among those testing positive, but they are traveling separately.

All members were vaccinated and followed travel requirements from the U.S., Ireland and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the group’s Facebook page.

“Mostly mild symptoms of coughing, sneezing and congestion,” a Facebook post said. “One dear mama was taken to a hospital with fever and released when the fever broke.

“Mamas are taking care of each other, having dance sessions in the outside courtyard and looking forward to coming home. They are being well taken care of with nice lodging, all meals, medical supplies and medical staff on-site at no expense to them.”

The group was listed in a “mild orange” hotel section.

Ames wrote Monday that they’re making progress on arrangements.

“We don’t have our flight info quite yet, but we’re getting closer (figuratively and geographically) to home,” Ames emailed. “Hopefully, this weekend sometime.”

Regional members left on March 11 to perform in the parade and do some sightseeing, a trip first scheduled in March 2020.

The festival’s website says an estimated 50,000 people lined the streets on a sunny day to welcome back the first in-person Limerick St. Patrick’s Day Parade in three years.

The plight of millions of Ukrainians impacted by the war was marked as the Ukrainian flag flew side by side with the Irish flag as they were brought down the route.