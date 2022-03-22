Remove your studded tires March 31
UPDATED: Tue., March 22, 2022
Washington drivers have to remove their studded tires by the end of the day March 31. Starting April 1, those who still have the tires on can face potential fines of $136. The law applies to all drivers in the state, including visitors.
“Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways,” read a statement from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Both Washington and Oregon require the tires to be taken off vehicles by March 31. They’re legal in Washington from Nov. 1 until March 31.
While the transportation department could extend the deadline if needed, there are no forecasted statewide conditions that would demand and extension this year.
For drivers traveling through the mountains, traction tires and chains are recommended instead.
