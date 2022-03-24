Difference makers: JD Notae, Trey Wade lead Arkansas over Gonzaga in Sweet 16 upset

JD Notae

The do-it-all point guard took 29 shots, knocking down nine . He facilitated an efficient-enough Razorbacks offense that seemed to make a shot when it needed to. He also dished out six assists, grabbed six rebounds, had three steals and two blocks.

Trey Wade

It was a massive game for Wade, who is a career 5.9 points-per-game scorer and 3.2 this season. The senior’s three 3-pointers were a season high. A constant threat to score, he was the difference maker Arkansas needed.

Key moment

The Bulldogs were pushing hard to get back into the game in the second half after a Chet Holmgren 3-pointer. Wade then knocked down his second 3 with 16:35 left in the second half. It seemed as if GU had begun to get its offense rolling, but the 3s – something Arkansas has struggled with all season – fell at the right time and ruffled the Zags. Another key moment was when Holmgren fouled out with 3:29 left .