Difference makers: JD Notae, Trey Wade lead Arkansas over Gonzaga in Sweet 16 upset
UPDATED: Thu., March 24, 2022
JD Notae
The do-it-all point guard took 29 shots, knocking down nine . He facilitated an efficient-enough Razorbacks offense that seemed to make a shot when it needed to. He also dished out six assists, grabbed six rebounds, had three steals and two blocks.
Trey Wade
It was a massive game for Wade, who is a career 5.9 points-per-game scorer and 3.2 this season. The senior’s three 3-pointers were a season high. A constant threat to score, he was the difference maker Arkansas needed.
Key moment
The Bulldogs were pushing hard to get back into the game in the second half after a Chet Holmgren 3-pointer. Wade then knocked down his second 3 with 16:35 left in the second half. It seemed as if GU had begun to get its offense rolling, but the 3s – something Arkansas has struggled with all season – fell at the right time and ruffled the Zags. Another key moment was when Holmgren fouled out with 3:29 left .
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.