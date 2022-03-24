Mortgage rates continue their ascent

By Kathy Orton Washington Post

Mortgage rates showed no let up in their upward march this week.

According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average jumped more than a quarter percentage point in one week, surging to 4.42% with an average 0.8 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.)

It was 4.16% a week ago and 3.17% a year ago.

The 30-year fixed average has risen 1.2% points since the start of the year.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages.

The survey is based on home purchase mortgages.

Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.

The 15-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.63% with an average 0.8 point.