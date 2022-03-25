The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2

7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN2

10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: XPEL 225 FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 FS1

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 12 USA

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

3:09 p.m.: Houston vs. Villanova TBS

5:49 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Duke TBS

Basketball, men’s NCAA DII Tournament

Noon: Championship, Augusta vs. Northwest Missouri State CBS

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Brooklyn at Miami NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina St. ESPN

11 a.m.: Indiana vs. Connecticut ESPN

1 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Louisville ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Michigan ESPN2

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf

7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf

Hockey, men’s NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston NHL

Noon: Chicago at Vegas ABC

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

Lacrosse, men

6:30 p.m.: NLL: Colorado at Panther City ESPNU

Rugby, men

3 p.m.: MLR: Los Angeles at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: MLR: Houston at Utah FS1

Softball, college

3 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

3 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM

All events subject to change

