UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN2
10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: XPEL 225 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 FS1
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 12 USA
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
3:09 p.m.: Houston vs. Villanova TBS
5:49 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Duke TBS
Basketball, men’s NCAA DII Tournament
Noon: Championship, Augusta vs. Northwest Missouri State CBS
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Brooklyn at Miami NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina St. ESPN
11 a.m.: Indiana vs. Connecticut ESPN
1 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Louisville ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Michigan ESPN2
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf
7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf
Hockey, men’s NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston NHL
Noon: Chicago at Vegas ABC
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
Lacrosse, men
6:30 p.m.: NLL: Colorado at Panther City ESPNU
Rugby, men
3 p.m.: MLR: Los Angeles at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: MLR: Houston at Utah FS1
Softball, college
3 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
3 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM
All events subject to change
