Sunday correction
UPDATED: Sat., March 26, 2022
Airlines misidentified in deadly crash
The Further Review chart of the 30 deadliest aircraft disasters of all time that ran in Thursday’s Spokesman-Review misidentified the airlines involved in a 1977 crash between two 747s. The 747s, correctly identified in the accompanying story, were from Pan Am and KLM airlines.
