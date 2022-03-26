Pomeroy man dies in rollover crash outside Pullman

A 91-year-old Pomeroy, Washington, man died when the pickup truck he was driving rolled Saturday afternoon 20 miles west of Pullman.

Robert R. Glaspie was traveling east on state Route 194 when he reportedly left the highway while trying to navigate a curve, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 2004 Chevy Silverado rolled and came to rest on its wheels down the embankment, troopers said.

WSP said the man was not wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.