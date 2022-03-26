The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 60° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pomeroy man dies in rollover crash outside Pullman

UPDATED: Sun., March 27, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 91-year-old Pomeroy, Washington, man died when the pickup truck he was driving rolled Saturday afternoon 20 miles west of Pullman. 

Robert R. Glaspie was traveling east on state Route 194 when he reportedly left the highway while trying to navigate a curve, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 2004 Chevy Silverado rolled and came to rest on its wheels down the embankment, troopers said. 

WSP said the man was not wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety