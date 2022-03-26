Chiefs’ playoff hopes fading after 4-0 loss to Americans

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – The Spokane Chiefs’ postseason hopes took a blow Saturday night.

Samuel Huo and Sasha Mutala scored two goals apiece, and the Americans blanked visiting Spokane 4-0 in a Western Hockey League game.

The Chiefs, with 43 points, are vying for the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot, but the shutout loss dropped Spokane three points behind Prince George for the eighth slot. Additionally, Spokane’s advantage over Tri-City in the WHL standings was trimmed to two points.

Spokane outshot the Americans 38-26, but the Chiefs went 0 for 6 on the power play and couldn’t sneak a puck past Tri-City goaltender Tomas Suchanek, who had his first shutout.

Huo broke a scoreless tie nearly 5 minutes into the second period. Chase Friedt-Mohr stole a pass inside the Chiefs’ blue line and fired a shot on goal that was turned away by Spokane goalie Mason Beaupit. Huo was positioned to clean up the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Huo collected another rebound off a Friedt-Mohr shot and squeaked a shot past Beaupit for a two-goal edge 2½ minutes into the third period.

Mutala scored a goal at the 8:50 mark for a 3-0 lead, and he added an empty-netter at 18:15 to provide the final score.

Freidt-Mohr and Chase Bouchard both were credited with two assists, and Huo earned an assist on Mutala’s first goal.

Beaupit finished with 22 saves for the Chiefs.

Spokane travels to British Columbia to play Kamloops on Friday at 7 p.m.