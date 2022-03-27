The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 54° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Texas vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, High school

5:30 p.m.: Powerade Jamfest Skills Competition ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA

Basketball, Women’s NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Connecticut vs. North Carolina St., Elite Eight ESPN

6 p.m.: Michigan vs. Louisville, Elite Eight ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Carolina at Washington NHL

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root

Hockey, PHF women

6 p.m.: The Isobel Cup: Connecticut vs. Boston ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Texas vs. Seattle (taped) 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.