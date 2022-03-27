On the Air
Sun., March 27, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Texas vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, High school
5:30 p.m.: Powerade Jamfest Skills Competition ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA
Basketball, Women’s NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Connecticut vs. North Carolina St., Elite Eight ESPN
6 p.m.: Michigan vs. Louisville, Elite Eight ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Carolina at Washington NHL
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root
Hockey, PHF women
6 p.m.: The Isobel Cup: Connecticut vs. Boston ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB spring training
7 p.m.: Texas vs. Seattle (taped) 700-AM
All events subject to change
