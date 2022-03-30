The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Features

Aging agency offers free online class on preventing falls

UPDATED: Wed., March 30, 2022

Aging &amp; Long Term Care of Eastern Washington is offering the course "A Matter of Balance." (Courtesy)
By Treva Lind treval@spokesman.com(509) 459-5439

A free online class on preventing falls for seniors ages 60 and older will be offered in April by Aging & Long Term Care of Eastern Washington.

The award-winning “A Matter of Balance” course is evidence-based to help adults who are concerned about falling or have fallen. Participants will explore how to reduce their fear of falling while engaging safely in activities this spring and summer.

Enrollment is required by Monday for Tuesday and Thursday afternoon classes over five weeks starting April 12. For information and to register, call (509) 458-2509 ext. 336.

Each year in Washington state, about 1 in 4 adults ages 65 and older reports falling. Nationwide, about 37% of falls tend to result in injury that restricts activity or causes medical issues.

“A fall that happens in a moment can drastically alter the rest of one’s life,” said Kathy Hill, an ALTCEW class trainer. “But most falls can be prevented.”

The online class includes nine two-hour sessions for groups of eight to 12 participants led by two certified coaches. Sessions will have group conversations, problem solving, gentle physical exercise and assertiveness training. The agency is also offering class-related tech support and computer skills training.

