Briefs: SYSA hosts new after school program in Mead schools

From staff reports

Spokane Youth Spokane Association is offering the new Mead After School Program at Mead District elementary schools starting in April.

The coed program will rotate through various indoor and outdoor sports throughout the year, including basketball, futsal, volleyball, flag football, soccer, and track and field. Sessions will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. once or twice a week depending on age.

The program costs $40 per four-week session for kindergarten through third grade with practices once a week. For fourth- and fifth-graders, it’s $80 a session with two practices a week.

For more information, visit SYSA.com for our general website, email emma@sysa.com or call (509) 328-7972.

SYSA is also seeking high school varsity athletes as volunteers to help lead the program. If interested, contact Emma Bash at emma@sysa.com.

Photobook raises money for humane society

Spokane Humane Society is teaming up with local dog photographer Angela Schneider for “Paws of the Inland Northwest,” a coffee-table photobook. The project is a fundraiser for Spokane Humane Society with Schneider’s business, Big White Dog Photography, donating a portion of session fees to the nonprofit organization.

The goal is to raise $10,000 in 2022 with portrait sessions for dogs and their humans at locations around the Inland Northwest.

Schneider is holding six days of $100 sessions, with $50 from each session being donated to the humane society. Upgrades to full, custom-designed sessions are available at $250, as are a limited number of corporate sponsorships at $750.

Interested individuals can sign of for sessions at pawsoftheinlandnorthwest.com.

The photobooks will be available for presale in August, with expected release in November.