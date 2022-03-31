Five-star forward, Gonzaga target Mookie Cook announces commitment to Oregon

Mookie Cook, one of Gonzaga’s top recruiting priorities in the class of 2023, committed to Oregon on Thursday at halftime of the Geico Nationals game on ESPNU.

On March 9, the five-star forward prospect listed Gonzaga as one of his three finalists, along with Oregon and Kentucky, but elected to play in his home state for Dana Altman’s Ducks.

Cook’s decision comes three days after another five-star prospect, class of 2022 combo guard Anthony Black, committed to Arkansas after strongly considering the Bulldogs.

According to 247Sports.com, Cook is the nation’s fourth-rated recruit and second-rated small forward. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward began his high school career at Portland’s Jefferson High but is playing for Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.

Cook visited Gonzaga for a Feb. 19 game against Santa Clara, watching the Bulldogs beat the Broncos 81-69 on a night they also clinched the West Coast Conference regular-season championship.

Speaking to On3 Recruiting of his GU visit, Cook said, “Man, they play up and down. That’s just a great coach – Mark Few … Brian Michaelson. They’ve just always shown love from the beginning. I was the first (player) they offered in the 2023 class so that stands out to me.”

As things stand, Gonzaga has only one player, Illinois four-star Braden Huff, committed or signed in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes. Four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer is the only other uncommitted player in the 2023 recruiting class who’s included Gonzaga as one of his finalists. Stromer, who’s also considering UCLA, Arizona and Houston, hasn’t set a commitment date.