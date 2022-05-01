Citing pandemic woes, the Otis Grill closes for good after 18 years in business

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Otis Grill, a popular Otis Orchards gathering spot, closed its doors for good Thursday after 18 years in business.

The restaurant was opened in the former Burger Barn at Harvard Road and Wellesley Avenue in 2004 by Vance and Ronda Emerson. The popular restaurant, known for its burgers and shakes, was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. After Ronda Emerson died in a snowmobiling accident in March 2011, Vance Emerson kept the restaurant open. He also opened a second restaurant, The Ponderosa Bar and Grill, in 2019.

The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post Wednesday. “As everyone is aware, staffing has been an issue in the kitchen here,” it read. “Not enough help to keep our ship sailing. After 18 great years, COVID had sucked the life out of us and has claimed another victim.”

The post thanked the community for their many years of support. “It has been our pleasure serving you all and we are extremely thankful for your continued support over the years.”

The restaurant planned to close Friday, but after the closure announcement was made, diners flooded the restaurant Thursday to say their goodbyes. “So many people came in today that we have no food to go forward into tomorrow,” the restaurant posted Thursday evening.