New Mead High School principal moving from Mukilteo district

Kimberly Jensen, a longtime educator with varied teaching and administrative experience in Western Washington, has been named the new principal at Mead High School.

Jensen, currently the principal at ACES High School in the Mukilteo School District, will take over for Jeff Naslund on July 1, the Mead School District announced Monday.

Jensen was selected after a process that included initial candidate screening, in-person interviews with staff, community and student committees, a live virtual community forum open to the public and in-person interviews with Superintendent Shawn Woodward.

“Kimberly brings a wealth of experience from serving in administration at a comprehensive high school to leading in an alternative learning environment,” Woodward said in a prepared statement. “She impressed our hiring team with her deep commitment to the success of every student and plans for staff and parent engagement.”

Jensen comes to Mead with nine years of experience in high school administration and seven years of classroom teaching at the secondary level.

“I expressed through the course of interviews that coming to Mead has been a long time dream,” Jensen said in a statement.

This will be Jensen’s only year at ACES, an alternative high school in Mukilteo, a district of about 16,000 students located north of Seattle.

Prior to that, Jensen was an assistant principal at Kamiak High School, also in the Mukilteo district, from 2016-21, and dean of students for three years before that while also working as an Adjunct Instructor at Seattle Pacific University.

Jensen earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwest College in Wyoming in 2003, her master’s degree from Western Washington University in 2006 and her doctorate from Seattle Pacific University in 2015.

Jensen and her husband, Shane, have two grown children.

Naslund will stay within the district, taking over as principal at Prairie View Elementary next year.