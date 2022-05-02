On the air
UPDATED: Mon., May 2, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto OR L.A. Angels at Boston MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston TNT
6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Florida ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Nashville at Colorado ESPN
7 p.m.: Dallas at Calgary ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.