UPDATED: Mon., May 2, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto OR L.A. Angels at Boston MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers TBS

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston TNT

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Florida ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Nashville at Colorado ESPN

7 p.m.: Dallas at Calgary ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

