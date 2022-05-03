Literary Calendar

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesdays, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene Free. (208) 769-2315.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene Free. (208) 769-2315.

Jack Nisbet: “The Dreamer and the Doctor” – Local teacher, naturalist and writer Jack Nisbet discusses his book “The Dreamer and Doctor.” Friday, 7-9 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport Donations accepted. (509) 447-9277.

Lynx House Poetry – Join us and Lynx House Press to celebrate new work by Nance Van Winckel, Christina de Villier and Dan Butterworth. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.