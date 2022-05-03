The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or San Diego at Cleveland MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto MLB

8 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at Colorado MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT

Beach volleyball, women’s NCAA Tournament

7 a.m.: Stanford vs. FAU ESPNU

8 a.m.: California vs. LSU ESPNU

9 a.m.: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount ESPNU

10 a.m.: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal ESPNU

11 a.m.: Texas A&M-CC at TCU ESPNU

Noon: Stetson vs. UCLA ESPNU

1 p.m.: Cal Poly vs. Florida St. ESPNU

2 p.m.: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon ESPNU

Golf, college men’s

1 p.m.: NCAA Division I Selection Show Golf

Lacrosse, college women’s Pac-12 Tournament

4:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: California vs. Arizona St. Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota ESPN

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid CBS

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle FS1

Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup

5 p.m.: OL Reign at Washington CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB 10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

