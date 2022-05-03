On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or San Diego at Cleveland MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto MLB
8 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT
Beach volleyball, women’s NCAA Tournament
7 a.m.: Stanford vs. FAU ESPNU
8 a.m.: California vs. LSU ESPNU
9 a.m.: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount ESPNU
10 a.m.: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal ESPNU
11 a.m.: Texas A&M-CC at TCU ESPNU
Noon: Stetson vs. UCLA ESPNU
1 p.m.: Cal Poly vs. Florida St. ESPNU
2 p.m.: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon ESPNU
Golf, college men’s
1 p.m.: NCAA Division I Selection Show Golf
Lacrosse, college women’s Pac-12 Tournament
4:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: California vs. Arizona St. Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota ESPN
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid CBS
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle FS1
Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup
5 p.m.: OL Reign at Washington CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB 10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
