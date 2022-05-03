Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., May 3, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Daniel K. Kahn and Erin M. Blystone, both of Spokane.
Ryan D. Westerman and Erika A. Martin, both of Mead.
Nikolas A. Corsaro, of Liberty Lake, and Kindel L. Moe, of Newman Lake.
Chase R. Ackerman and Brooke L. Cline, both of Missoula.
Ryan J. Byrd and Erin M. Kinney, both of Veradale.
Eric S. Spangler and Megan R. Rouse, both of Spokane.
Jacob W. Masterson Krista M. McNaught-Davis, both of Spokane.
Nolen A. Welch and Melanie G. Green, both of Spokane.
Cody M. Falsetto and Casey H. Johnson, both of Spokane.
Dean E. Sander, of Spokane, and Angela M. Duncan, of Albuquerque, N.M.
Todd M. Newsom and Laura L. Stumpff, both of Spokane Valley.
Nikolay A. Cherevan and Solomia V. Nebozhuk, both of Spokane.
Skylar B. B. Oberst and Destiny R. Mari, both of Spokane.
Noah M. Kammarcal and Constance N. Hamalainen, both of Spokane.
Ashley N. Fargher and Jacqueline M. Murinko, both of Spokane Valley.
Jacob M. Proctor and Tawni J. McKinney, both of Cheney.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
West and Company Realty LLC v. Justin Labrie, restitution of premises.
Stephen W. Simpson, Jr. v. David Gomm, restitution of premises.
Catrina A. Olson v. Brandon Kennedy, restitution of premises.
Chuong Van Ngo v. Lamar T. McKinzy, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Abrams, Jeremy S. and Natsuko S.
Heaton, Robby M. and Sabrina L.
Dailey, Tanisa A. and Sean S.
Whitmire, Kammi L. and Charles J.
Rose, Annmarie C. and David A.
Bagley, Cass M. and Kathleen S.
Legal separations granted
Larsen, Aleisha and Iverson, Lukas
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Konstantin N. Kuropatkin, 33; $553.44 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Austin A. Hughes, 32; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.
Kathryn A. Bouchey, 43; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
James R. McCormick, 29; $806.38 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Tony Hazel
Amanda M. Crawford, 23; $5,508.10 in restitution, three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Kyia L. N. Aiken, 31; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to one day of community service, reckless driving.
Seyvaughnmar T. Atoigue, 23; 21 days in jail, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Jacob W. Conner, 31; 14 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Todd L. Johnson, 47; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and no contact order violation.
Brookelyn P. Lane, 24; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, no valid operating license without identification.
John P. Ngeskebei, 35; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Manuel T. Reyes, 63; 30 days in jail, disorderly conduct
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Joseph L. Vielle, 28; ten days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Benjamin Wiseman, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving.
