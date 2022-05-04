MulitCare event raises $700K for neonatal care unit
UPDATED: Wed., May 4, 2022
MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation announced this week that its fourth-annual Heart Strings concert at the Fox Theatre on Friday raised a record-breaking $700,000 to support a neonatal-intensive care unit.
The concert featured several artists, including Grammy Award-winner Bryan White. For those who missed the concert, it will stream online on May 20 for $10 by visiting multicareheartstrings.org
The money generated will be used to support the neonatal-intensive care unit at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital with purchasing needed equipment upgrades, patient-education service and expanded-patient financial support, according to a news release.
“It’s overwhelming to see such an outpouring of community support for our NICU unit,” said Carolyn Kadyk, executive director for the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation.
