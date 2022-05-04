Reader photo: Orchid’s glory
Wed., May 4, 2022
Two blooming orchids are seen in the Gaiser Conservatory in Manito Park. Photographer Tom Bauer took this photo on Friday. “The orchids are really in their glory right now and admission is free,” Bauer wrote.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
