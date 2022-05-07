Upcycled Life: Denim pockets

Cut the pockets off old jeans leaving the seat fabric attached. (Katie Patterson Larson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Denim is a classic material ready to reuse over and over again. Put worn out jeans to work by reusing the pockets for an organizer.

Cut the pockets off worn out jeans around the outside edge of the pocket – leaving the seat of the pants behind the pocket. Alternatively, use two matching denim pockets that have been unstitched from the pants and sew them together.

Once you have a set of pockets, hand or machine stitch the top edge of the pockets to a ribbon.

Use a length of ribbon slightly longer than all of the pockets together. If you don’t have access to sewing tools, hot glue will do the job.

Hang your pockets on a wall to organize office and art supplies, or take them to an outdoor picnic to serve up reusable utensils.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.